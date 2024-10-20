Kichcha Sudeep’s mother, Saroja Sanjeev, passes away; netizens react

Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, has died at 86 from age-related ailments. Fans and officials, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, shared heartfelt condolences, urging the actor and his family to stay strong in their time of grief.

Published20 Oct 2024, 01:49 PM IST
The actor shared a deeply emotional connection with his mother, and often expressed his love and gratitude for her sacrifices publicly.
The actor shared a deeply emotional connection with his mother, and often expressed his love and gratitude for her sacrifices publicly.(X)

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother, Saroja Sanjeev, passed away on Sunday, October 20, due to age-related ailments. The 86-year-old breathed her last in the early hours at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.

The actor's mother had been battling health issues for a long time, reports said, adding that her condition had deteriorated in recent weeks.

According to media reports, Saroja’s mortal remains were brought to the Kannad actor's residence in Bengaluru's JP Nagar around noon, where arrangements for the public to pay last respects are in place.

Saroja Sanjeev's last rites are scheduled for 5 pm today at the Wilson Garden crematorium.

The actor shared a deeply emotional connection with his mother, and often expressed his love and gratitude for her sacrifices publicly.

Condolence messages have flooded social media following the news of Saroj's passing. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar extended his condolences to the actor's family as well.

"Heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement," said Shivakumar in a Kannada post on X. He also shared a picture of the actor with his mother.

Congress leader Rashid Khan said, "May the departed soul rest in peace. In this time of loss, I pray Sudeep and his family find strength to overcome this hardship. Our sympathy and prayers are for them."

Actor Rishab Shetty also posted, "My deepest condolences to you, @KicchaSudeep Sir, on the loss of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, and may you and your family find strength and comfort during this difficult time."

Several fans and fan pages of Kiccha also extended condolences to the actor on the passing of "Saroj Amma" and said, "Stay strong!".

"RIP Amma! @KicchaSudeep stay strong anna, our deepest condolences!!" a fan page post read.

