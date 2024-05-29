Kim Jong Un Pledges to Put Satellites in Sky After Rocket Fails
Leader Kim Jong Un said deploying spy satellites is an essential choice to protect North Korea’s sovereignty after one of its rockets failed in flight, and threatened South Korea over its show of force linked to the launch.
(Bloomberg) -- Leader Kim Jong Un said deploying spy satellites is an essential choice to protect North Korea’s sovereignty after one of its rockets failed in flight, and threatened South Korea over its show of force linked to the launch.