Kim Jong Un’s missiles fly. He doesn’t.

Before departing for a high-profile get-together of world leaders, Kim inspected a North Korean facility that builds engines for intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, and showed off his nuclear-capable short-range missiles—an arsenal that few nations can match.

He then set off for Beijing on a slow-moving train—in part because his regime lacks a trustworthy aircraft like those flown by other high-profile leaders.

After departing on his personal train on Monday, Kim crossed into China early Tuesday morning, state media reported, and arrived in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, a journey of around 20 hours when a plane would have taken less than two.

North Korea has advanced missiles and nuclear warheads, and Kim’s missile-factory detour served as a declaration that he deserves a place on the world stage alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Kim is set to meet both men in Beijing, where Xi is hosting an elaborate military parade on Wednesday commemorating victory over Japan in World War II. It is Kim’s first trip to China since 2019.

“On one hand, Kim is eager to stand alongside nuclear powers and assert that his nuclear program is irreversible," said Hong Min, a senior North Korea researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “On the other, his Soviet-era private jet is outdated and could pose safety issues."

Despite North Korea’s investment in its missile program, it faces international sanctions and economic constraints that hamper the Kim regime’s ability to acquire or build a secure private jet.

The 41-year-old North Korean leader chosen mode of transport isn’t lacking in style. His train, bulletproof and designed to withstand explosions, has conference rooms with LED screens, satellite communication and an emergency medical facility.

Past footage released by North Korean state television showed a train car lined with pink couches, where Kim held meetings. His Mercedes-Benz limousine could be seen inside one carriage.

Photographs published by state media on Tuesday showed Kim smoking a cigarette in front of the forest-green train and sitting in a wood-paneled conference room, the North Korean flag behind him.

The armored train moves slowly, at an average speed of 37 miles an hour.

But it has been Kim’s go-to transport. On his last known overseas trip, in September 2023, he took the train to meet Putin in Russia’s Far East.

While train travel is symbolic of the regime’s seclusion and obsession with security, the long journeys also serve as an opportunity for Kim to draw attention to his diplomatic ventures.

Kim’s father and grandfather, who preceded him at the helm of the North Korean dictatorship, also traveled by train. The train has been a centerpiece of North Korean propaganda around the Kim dynasty, showing leaders taking long journeys to meet people across the country. The lengthy train rides are represented as a way for leaders to work tirelessly for the people.

Kim’s private jet, which he last took overseas to the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian in 2018, has been in service for more than 40 years. The Kim regime sees it as unsafe for long flights, both for its performance and potential exposure to attack, analysts say.

Kim flew on a chartered Air China plane when he traveled to Singapore in 2018 to meet President Trump—but to arrive in Beijing on a foreign aircraft for Xi’s parade, an event that some two dozen leaders are set to attend, could prove embarrassing.

The North Korean leader can be expected to use the trip this week to show solidarity with China and Russia and potentially attract economic support from Beijing.

He might also be taking notes. In October, North Korea celebrates the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the Workers’ Party. Kim is planning his own military parade to mark the event.

