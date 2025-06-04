King Charles angry over lack of pheasants to shoot: ‘No birds, no bang, just…'

King Charles III, 76, reportedly went ballistic after one of his royal estates - Sandringham - ran out of pheasants to shoot. The royal family’s Norfolk estate has experienced a fall in its game bird population, leaving the British king “devastated.”

Every year, royals travel to the Norfolk estate for Christmas and take part in the pheasant shoot on December. The tradition - the Boxing Day Shoot — has been observed for decades and, although now controversial, is seen as a longstanding part of the royal calendar.

However, a report from The Sun states there is a shortage of pheasants on the estate this year and that the tradition is now under threat. Charles - who is said to be livid over the situation - is also against importing birds from breeders.

“It was a total cock-up. No birds, no bang, just red faces. The King wasn’t having it,” a source told The Sun.

The report further added that a long-serving gamekeeper at the estate has been shown the exit, with the source saying: “Let’s just say he’s well and truly plucked off.”

Hunting at Sandringham While hunting is now a subject of considerable debate, it has historically been an integral part of the royal family’s life at Sandringham. Pheasant shooting, in particular, has long been a cherished winter pastime among the British aristocracy, with Sandringham hosting numerous royal hunting parties over the years.