In his first public appearance, after being diagnosed with a rigorous cancer, King Charles III attended Easter Sunday service in Windsor. He was also accompanied by Queen Camilla

In his first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis, King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday services at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 75-year-old royal was accompanied by wife Queen Camilla, 76, as the couple appeared outside the chapel, waving and smiling in front of the crowds.

King Charles III first major public appearance after cancer diagnosis | See pics

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Hollie Adams/Pool Photo via AP)

The royal couple was not joined by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the tradition. Weeks ago, Princess of Wales revealed that she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy" after she was diagnosed with cancer post surgery.

Britain's King Charles III greets well-wishers as he leaves St. George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, after attending the Easter Mattins Service, on March 31, 2024.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla greet people after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Britain March 31, 2024.

Britain's King Charles III greets well-wishers as they leave St. George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, after attending the Easter Mattins Service, on March 31, 2024.

The King's public appearance is not an indication that he will be returned to take up all his public-facing duties as he continues to undergo outpatient treatment. However, the move is seen to reassure the British public after Kate Middleton shared the news of her cancer treatment with the public in her video message.

"We pray for her and the King in their dignified response and we pray for all those who are suffering the same way," the Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, said in his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral earlier on Sunday.

While attending the Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, King Charles III spent time with the public. He was seen shaking hands and chatting with onlookers after the service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Keep going strong': King Charles greeted with messages after service

As King Charles reached into the crowd to meet supporters who waved get-well cards and clicked photos on Sunday, one of the members of the crowd shouted at the King, “Keep going strong."

After succeeding his mother, King Charles faced the daunting task of demonstrating that the 1,000-year-old monarchy remains relevant in a modern nation whose citizens come from all corners of the globe. After {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While King Charles skipped a pre-Easter service on Thursday, he released a prerecorded audio message to express his regret for missing the occasion which is traditionally attended by the monarch.

