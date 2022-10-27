King Charles may soon sideline Prince Harry as royal stand-in

King Charles may soon sideline Prince Harry as royal stand-in2 min read . 05:55 PM IST
- If the list of people who can stand-in for King Charles III is extended, it would allow the Royal Palace to bypass Harry, Andrew and Beatrice
King Charles III is planning to sideline Prince Harry as a royal stand-in who would be allowed to act for him in his absence. King Charles III, according to a report, is planning to broaden the pool of royals who would be allowed to stand in during the king’s absence in case he’s unable to carry out his duties, the decision would sideline some of the non-working royals.
King Charles III is planning to sideline Prince Harry as a royal stand-in who would be allowed to act for him in his absence. King Charles III, according to a report, is planning to broaden the pool of royals who would be allowed to stand in during the king’s absence in case he’s unable to carry out his duties, the decision would sideline some of the non-working royals.
But not only Prince Harry would likely be sidelined, but the list also includes Prince Andrew and his daughter, Princess Beatrice. The royal roles would include signing documents and receiving Ambassadors in the absence of King Charles III.
But not only Prince Harry would likely be sidelined, but the list also includes Prince Andrew and his daughter, Princess Beatrice. The royal roles would include signing documents and receiving Ambassadors in the absence of King Charles III.
Under the 1937 Regency Act, all Counsellors of State are the four highest candidates in the royal line of succession, above the age of 21. The four highest candidates are Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.
Under the 1937 Regency Act, all Counsellors of State are the four highest candidates in the royal line of succession, above the age of 21. The four highest candidates are Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.
According to the report, King Charles III is expected to amend the Regency Act to add his brother Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his sister Anne, Princess Royal.
According to the report, King Charles III is expected to amend the Regency Act to add his brother Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his sister Anne, Princess Royal.
The Telegraph has reported the amendments could go before Parliament "within weeks", quoting "royal insiders" as saying it was a "logical step". Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports officially.
The Telegraph has reported the amendments could go before Parliament "within weeks", quoting "royal insiders" as saying it was a "logical step". Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports officially.
For now, the list of royals who can take over on King Charles III’s behalf if he is away or ill or is unable to carry out his duties in any way only includes his wife Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William, Harry, Andrew and his daughter Beatrice.
For now, the list of royals who can take over on King Charles III’s behalf if he is away or ill or is unable to carry out his duties in any way only includes his wife Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William, Harry, Andrew and his daughter Beatrice.
While Beatrice is not a working royal, Andrew retired from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sex with a minor. Prince Harry has quit as a working royal and is currently living in the United States.
While Beatrice is not a working royal, Andrew retired from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sex with a minor. Prince Harry has quit as a working royal and is currently living in the United States.
If the list of people who can stand-in for King Charles III is extended, it would allow the Royal Palace to bypass Harry, Andrew and Beatrice.
If the list of people who can stand-in for King Charles III is extended, it would allow the Royal Palace to bypass Harry, Andrew and Beatrice.
Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that amendments "to create more stand-ins for the King is now a priority, sources have confirmed". This would mean that “the King never has to ask non-working royals such as Harry, Andrew or Beatrice to stand in for him", Palmer said.
Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that amendments "to create more stand-ins for the King is now a priority, sources have confirmed". This would mean that “the King never has to ask non-working royals such as Harry, Andrew or Beatrice to stand in for him", Palmer said.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)