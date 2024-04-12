Since the news of King Charles battling with cancer, there have been speculations about reconcillation in the royal family. Now, a report by Page Six has stated that King is likely to consider inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle this summer as he is ‘desperate’ to meet his grandkids Archie and Lilibet. Every year, the monarch enjoys retiring to the Scottish countryside with family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. This year is likely to be different.

A royal insider has told Page Six, “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short."

The insider further told the daily on why Barmoral could be an excellent location to resolve the royal rift. He added, “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit."

Archie and Lilibet, the grandchildren of King Charles, have not spent a lot of time with the Royal Family. Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Soon after that, on January 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their controversial decision to step back from their royal duties, commonly referred to as ‘Megxit’, and settle in the US.

Lilibet, named after the childhood name of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was born on June 4, 2021. Both Archie and Lilibet have dual citizenship in the UK and the US.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been trying to end the conflict with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reportedly, William and Kate had asked them to bring their children to the UK. Tom Quinn has told Daily Mail that they wanted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit the Royal Family. However, the author added that Meghan refused to bring her children to the UK. Notably, on March 22, Kate too revealed the reason for her disappearance and said that she is receiving treatment for cancer.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!