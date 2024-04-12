King Charles wants to see Archie, Lilibet; likely to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral this summer
King Charles may invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle this summer to reunite with Archie and Lilibet. Balmoral is seen as a serene location to mend royal family ties, according to a royal insider.
Since the news of King Charles battling with cancer, there have been speculations about reconcillation in the royal family. Now, a report by Page Six has stated that King is likely to consider inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle this summer as he is ‘desperate’ to meet his grandkids Archie and Lilibet. Every year, the monarch enjoys retiring to the Scottish countryside with family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. This year is likely to be different.