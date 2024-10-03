The BJP claims Tushar Goyal, linked to a ₹ 5,600 crore drug seizure in Delhi, heads the Indian Youth Congress's RTI cell. Delhi Police arrested Goyal and three associates, seizing over 602 kg of drugs, marking one of Delhi's largest drug busts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of ₹5,600 crore worth drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Congress's Delhi wing's RTI cell.

The Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around ₹ ₹5,600 crore, officials said here.

The Police said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.

“The main accused and kingpin in the drug syndicate, Tushar Goyal is the chief of Indian Youth Congress RTI Cell...What relations does the Congress party have with him (Tushar Goyal)?... Was this money being used in elections by the Congress party?... Does some leaders of the Congress have any arrangements with the drug peddlers?... Congress especially the Hooda family should reply what is your connection with Tushar Goyal?," asked BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

Goyal, 3 others nabbed Those arrested were identified as Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai.

'Ye ek bahut gambhir baat hai, isse ab ye saaf ho rahi hai ki Rahul Gandhi ke Mohabbat ki Dukan mai abhi tak nafrat ke saaman toh dikh rahe hai, ab nashe ka saman bhi milne laga hai' (This is a serious issue. Rahul Gandhi's Mohabbat ki dukan had elements of hatred already and now it has drugs (nashe ka saman) too," Trivedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said Goyal, a resident of a posh locality in Vasant Vihar, is a major distributor of narco substances in India for this international racket. The other three are his associates.

Jain had come to Delhi to receive a consignment of 15 kg of cocaine from Goyal when all four of them were arrested outside a godown in Mahipalpur on October 1, Kushwah said.

Twenty-two cartons of banned drugs were found in the godown, he said, adding that 547 kg of cocaine and more than 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana were in them.

"This is one of the biggest hauls ever in Delhi," Kushwah said.

"The approximate price of the cocaine in the international market is ₹10 crore per kg and the hydroponic marijuana is ₹50 lakh per kg," he said, adding that the total estimated cost of the seized drugs is ₹5,600 crore.

The officer said the origin of the marijuana is Phuket in Thailand. It was brought to India through the air route while the consignments of cocaine are suspected to have been collected from West Asian countries and states in India, he added.

Who is Tushar Goyal? Goyal is suspected to have links in Dubai and countries in West Asia, police said. Kushwah said the accused would mostly pay in cryptocurrency to acquire the drugs and sell them in various parts of India.

Goyal graduated from a reputed university in 2003 and his father runs two publication houses in central Delhi. Apart from running this syndicate, Goyal also helps his father in his business.

Kumar, who worked as a bouncer and bodyguard, used to provide muscle power to Goyal and Siddiqui, a driver, helped him by delivering the consignments.

Police said Jain used to operate under the direction of a drug dealer in Mumbai and he had come to get the consignment from Goyal.

The four people are being interrogated and a probe is on, they said.