Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says Bengaluru has ‘best talent, worst infra’, Shivakumar points out ‘lack of political will’

Bengaluru-based biotechnology company Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw points out that the city has top talent and a great climate, but criticises its infrastructure. She advocates for improvements in waste management and road conditions to enhance the city's global standing.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tagged Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, BBMP chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao and wrote, “Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure - if we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to do this.”

DK Shivakumar reacts Responding to Shaw's post, Shivakumar noted that Bengaluru lacked “political will” and the Greater Bengaluru Authority is focused on overcoming challenges such as waste management and infrastructure.

“Agree with you,@kiranshaw, avare, Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. That’s exactly what we are fixing now," Shivakumar wrote on X.

“From garbage to roads, from debris to planning - every challenge is being addressed with purpose and urgency. Namma Bengaluru has always stood for innovation, opportunity, and unmatched spirit, and as our city grows and pushes boundaries, my commitment is to ensure our infrastructure and governance acts as a catalyst for growth. With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), we now have a unique opportunity to transform this vision into reality, and we will deliver,” he added.

Shivakumar further urged citizens, government, businesses, and civil society to come together and shape a new chapter for Bengaluru.

Netizens react Social media users have reacted to Shaw's post, in which a few shared tips to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure.

One of the users wrote,“Beyond govt. work on garbage and roads, most important is the issue of people's habits—civic sense, traffic rules, basic etiquette & standing up for fellow Indians. Get this right, the rest will follow!”

“Traffic, pollution, garbage, roads, corruption, illegal constructions on Lake and forest areas. List goes on. People who are addicted to power, money and alcohol cannot make anything substantial. I don't see a single leader who love Bangalore as much as we do and work like that,” another added.

One of the users noted, “This is a very important issue and government needs to address this with utmost urgency. Let's all help towards making Bangalore a world class city.”

“A part of me never left Bangalore and whenever I go there, it feels sad to see how the city has deteriorated,” a user added.