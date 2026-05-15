Kiren Rijiju defends fuel price hike, says India stood apart despite global oil surge: ‘Governance with responsibility’

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on 15 May defended the Centre’s decision to raise petrol and diesel prices, saying India had managed to keep the increase minimal despite a sharp surge in global crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.
In a post on X following the fuel price hike, Rijiju said several countries across the world had witnessed petrol and diesel price increases ranging from 20 per cent to nearly 100 per cent, while India restricted the hike to 3.2 per cent for petrol and 3.4 per cent for diesel.
“As the world grappled with soaring fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict, India stood apart,” Rijiju wrote on X. Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh is Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet.
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Kiren Rijiju defended the fuel price hike by stating that India managed to keep the increase minimal (3.2% for petrol, 3.4% for diesel) compared to other countries experiencing hikes of 20% to nearly 100%. He highlighted that public sector oil companies absorbed massive losses for weeks due to global oil price surges.
Opposition parties criticized the fuel price hike, linking it to the completion of assembly elections and accusing the government of 'vasooli' (extortion). Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and those from the Congress and Trinamool Congress voiced their objections, with some suggesting bicycles as an alternative.
Petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre on May 15th, ending a prolonged freeze on fuel rate revisions. CNG prices in Delhi were also raised by ₹2 per kg on the same day.
The West Asia conflict caused a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude crossing $100 per barrel. This volatility and supply uncertainty put pressure on oil companies, leading them to revise retail fuel prices after absorbing losses.
Social media users reacted with a mix of memes, sarcasm, criticism, and political commentary. Some users questioned the timing of the hike after elections and linked it to broader inflation concerns, while others sarcastically called it a 'masterstroke' or 'slow poison'.
Rijiju’s comments came after opposition parties criticised state-owned oil companies for increasing petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre, ending a prolonged freeze on fuel rate revisions. CNG prices in Delhi were also raised by ₹2 per kg.
The Congress party linked the fuel price hike to the completion of the Assembly election in four states and one union territory, saying that PM Modi's ‘vasooli (extortion) begins’ after the elections.
Rijiju also said public sector oil marketing companies absorbed “massive losses for weeks” even as Brent crude prices crossed $100 per barrel and global markets turned volatile.
“This is governance with responsibility. This is leadership that puts people first,” he said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for balancing “economic stability with public welfare”.
The fuel price hike comes amid growing concerns over inflationary pressure and the economic impact of the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The government has argued that global crude prices and supply uncertainties have forced oil companies to revise retail fuel prices after absorbing losses for an extended period.
The Opposition, however, has targeted the Centre over the hike, accusing the government of burdening citizens already struggling with rising living costs. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government by sharing a cartoon on social media promoting bicycle as an alternative mode of transport amid rising fuel costs. Bicycle is election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.