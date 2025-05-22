Kishtwar encounter: Soldier killed in Jammu & Kashmir as Indian Army hunt terrorists in Chhatru's Shingpora

Security forces conducting a cordon and search operation in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, engaged in a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday, resulting in the death of one soldier. The operation was launched following a tip-off regarding the presence of militants in the area. According to the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, contact was established with four terrorists believed to be trapped within the locality.
Additional troops have been deployed to reinforce the ongoing operation aimed at neutralising the militants. During the exchange of fire, one soldier sustained grievous injuries and, despite the best medical efforts, succumbed to his wounds. The security forces continue their efforts in the area as the operation remains active.
(This is a developing story)