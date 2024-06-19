KKR, GIC & DigitalBridge in fray to acquire Carlyle’ Nxtra stake
Summary
- Carlyle Group’s 24.04% stake in Bharti Airtel’s data centre arm Nxtra Data Ltd has three contenders - KKR, Singapore’ sovereign wealth funds GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd and DigitalBridge Group Inc - in a deal having an enterprise value of around $700 million, said two people aware of the development.
New Delhi: Three contenders have queued up for Carlyle Group’s stake in telecom major Bharti Airtel’s data centre arm Nxtra Data Ltd, according to two people aware of the development.