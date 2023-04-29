The Indian Premiere League(IPL) will move to eastern parts of the country for the first match of the double header fixture scheduled for today. It will be rematch at Eden Gardens today when Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) will take on Hardik PAndya's Gujarat Titans(GT). The two teams played a memorable match at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Rinku Singh's last over heroics snatched victory for KKR in the last over.

However, the two teams find themselves at two different positions on the points table with KKR playing more than half of their games in the current season and are placed in the bottom half whereas GT will look to solidify its position for the playoffs. The match will see some interesting match ups between Mohammed Shami vs Jason Roy, Sunil Narine vs Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan vs Rinku Singh to name a few.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, KKR vs GT?

The IPL 2023 match, KKR vs GT , will take place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

How to watch it on TV?

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, KKR vs GT will be available on Jio Cinema.

KKR vs GT fantasy cricket team

Opening Batsmen-Shubman Gill, Jason Roy

Middle Order -→ David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Rashid Khan

Bowler-→ Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Sunil Narine

