KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo brings Chepauk crowd onto its feet with ‘Champion’ show at CSK's ROAR 2026; watch viral video

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo brought the Chepauk crowd onto its feet with his famous ‘Champion’ song in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday at the ROAR 2026 event hosted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, that starts next week.
With the IPL 2026 is less than a week away, Bravo made his presence felt at the Chepauk Stadium, where he has won CSK several matches with his all-round brilliances. With the current CSK squad his front-row listeners, Bravo performed the ‘Champion’ song which he made during West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup-winning campaign in India.
One of the most-wanted all-rounders in franchise T20 leagues during his time, Bravo spent 10 seasons at CSK, scoring 1004 runs in 116 games. With the ball, the West Indian took 140 wickets and also stands second in the list of players with most wickets for the franchise.
About the the ROAR 2026 event, it was hosted by CSK ahead of IPL 2026 to produce the whole current squad in front of the fans at a jampacked stadium. The five-time champions have gathered all the cricketing stalwarts who have played for the franchise over the years. The former stars played against the current squad members in particular match-ups.
The likes of Suresh Raina, Michael Hussey, Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramanium Badrinath, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Joginder Sharma, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shadab Jakati, Laxmipathy Balaji and Bravo were the former CSK stars present at the event. Surprisingly, another CSK stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin was nowhere to be seen at the event.
Later, Bravo bowled to Rayudu in a match-up with Dhoni keeping the wickets.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.