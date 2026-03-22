KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo brings Chepauk crowd onto its feet with ‘Champion’ show at CSK's ROAR 2026; watch viral video

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo brought the Chepauk crowd onto its feet with his famous ‘Champion’ song in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday at the ROAR 2026 event hosted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, that starts next week.

With the IPL 2026 is less than a week away, Bravo made his presence felt at the Chepauk Stadium, where he has won CSK several matches with his all-round brilliances. With the current CSK squad his front-row listeners, Bravo performed the ‘Champion’ song which he made during West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup-winning campaign in India.

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One of the most-wanted all-rounders in franchise T20 leagues during his time, Bravo spent 10 seasons at CSK, scoring 1004 runs in 116 games. With the ball, the West Indian took 140 wickets and also stands second in the list of players with most wickets for the franchise.

About the the ROAR 2026 event, it was hosted by CSK ahead of IPL 2026 to produce the whole current squad in front of the fans at a jampacked stadium. The five-time champions have gathered all the cricketing stalwarts who have played for the franchise over the years. The former stars played against the current squad members in particular match-ups.

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The likes of Suresh Raina, Michael Hussey, Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramanium Badrinath, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Joginder Sharma, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shadab Jakati, Laxmipathy Balaji and Bravo were the former CSK stars present at the event. Surprisingly, another CSK stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin was nowhere to be seen at the event.

Later, Bravo bowled to Rayudu in a match-up with Dhoni keeping the wickets.