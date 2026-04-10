KKR told to ‘lure’ Gautam Gambhir ‘back’ with stock options amid poor IPL 2026 form; ‘Lock him in for a long long term’

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) are in a spot of bother after losing three of their four games in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR started with two losses against Mumbai Indians and one against Sunrisers Hyderabad before a washout against Punjab Kings gifted them their first point.

KKR could have notched up their first win of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants, but a Mukul Choudhary blitzkrieg dampened all Kolkata hearts with a last-ball win at the Eden Gardens. With just a point from four games, KKR find themselves languishing at ninth spot in the points table, just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are yet to win a game in this season.

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KKR's downfall was taken seriously by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. In response to a fan query on X (formerly Twitter), Modi emphasised the importance of having Gambhir at KKR, no matter what it takes. Urging the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise to bring Gambhir back at all costs, Modi opined that the current India coach could be appointed as ‘Chief Strategist’.

“That I agree,” Modi wrote in reply to a fan writing “believe this without GG involvement KKR is nothing. Without MSD involvement CSK is nothing”.

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"That @GautamGambhir WITHOUT AN IOTA of Doubt In my mind he was the BEST PERSON for @KKRiders- the team management needs to do WHATEVER and I say it again WHATEVER IT TAKES To LURE him back," Modi, who ran IPL for three years - 2008, 2009 and 2010 - said.

'Incentivise him' - Lalit Modi tells KKR Modi cited the example of Shane Warne, who was given an equity stake at Rajasthan Royals, and asked the same for Gambhir at KKR. “Incentivise him. Like Shane Warne had equity options. Lock him in for a LONG LONG TERM- GIVE him STOCK OPTIONS - I hope they are smart to do that," he added.

Unlike Mumbai Indians (Rohit Sharma), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Virat Kohli) and Chennai Super Kings (MS Dhoni), no team in IPL has a face per se. Calling Gambhir the face of KKR, Modi said, “He does not fall within Player Auction Purse - get him to be the face of the TEAM.”

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"There needs to be A PLAYER FACE OF THE TEAM. Gautam should be Kkr’s MAIN STRATEGIST GLOBALLY. NO ONE BETTER,” he concluded. Gambhir was with KKR during the franchise's all three IPL-winning years. While Gambhir himself led KKR to IPL wins in 2012 and 2014 as captain, the former India cricketer was KKR's mentor when they won in 2024.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Finch urges KKR not to push Green down the order despite poor form

KKR in IPL 2026 - results & remaining fixtures

Date Opponent Venue Time Result March 29 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM Lost April 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM Lost April 6 Punjab Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM Washout April 9 Lucknow Super Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM Lost April 14 Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM TBD April 17 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM TBD April 19 Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:30 PM TBD April 26 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM TBD May 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Stadium, Hyderabad 3:30 PM TBD May 8 Delhi Capitals vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM TBD May 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 7:30 PM TBD May 16 Gujarat Titans Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM TBD May 20 Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM TBD May 24 Delhi Capitals Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM TBD

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in