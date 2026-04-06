KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders opt to bat; Kolkata leave out Varun Chakaravarthy & Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Having lost both their matches for far, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to return to winning ways against Punjab Kings at home at Eden Gardens on Monday. The three-time champions have so far lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, its a homecoming for Shreyas Iyer.

The India batter played two seasons for KKR, including a title-winning campaign in 2024, before shifting his base to Punjab Kings. However, Iyer's homecoming is likely to be interrupted by rain. Based on a Accuweather report, there are possibilities of rain during the match in Kolkata.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Overall, KKR enjoy a 21-13 head-to-head record in the history of IPL. Only one match ended in no result. In Kolkata, KKR also hold a 9-3 record over Punjab Kings. However, in recent times, the Punjab Kings have turned the tables. In the last five matches in IPL, Punjab Kings have won three and lost two against KKR. The last time these two teams met in IPL, Punjab Kings defended just 111 and bundled KKR for 95 at Mullanpur.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match scorecard

KKR vs PBKS playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap