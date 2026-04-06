KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders opt to bat; Kolkata leave out Varun Chakaravarthy & Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Having lost both their matches for far, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to return to winning ways against Punjab Kings at home at Eden Gardens on Monday. The three-time champions have so far lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, its a homecoming for Shreyas Iyer.
The India batter played two seasons for KKR, including a title-winning campaign in 2024, before shifting his base to Punjab Kings. However, Iyer's homecoming is likely to be interrupted by rain. Based on a Accuweather report, there are possibilities of rain during the match in Kolkata.
Overall, KKR enjoy a 21-13 head-to-head record in the history of IPL. Only one match ended in no result. In Kolkata, KKR also hold a 9-3 record over Punjab Kings. However, in recent times, the Punjab Kings have turned the tables. In the last five matches in IPL, Punjab Kings have won three and lost two against KKR. The last time these two teams met in IPL, Punjab Kings defended just 111 and bundled KKR for 95 at Mullanpur.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match scorecard
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Ajinkya Rahane: We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, little bit of the drier side but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game and Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in.
As said before, Navdeep Saini is making his KKR debut. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss. Rahane wins the toss and KKR opt to bat first. Varun Chakaravarthy and Suni Narine are not playing. Saini replaces Varun while Rovman Powell is in the squad.
Kevin Pietersen says there are a lot of live grass, thus making it a batting belter. The spinners won't get much turn on this pitch. A high-scoring encounter is on cards.
Pressure will be on Varun Chakaravarthy too. Having finished on 14 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2926, the KKR spinner went wicketless in IPL 2026 so far.
Shreyas Iyer knows this ground like no one else in the Punjab Kings setup. He had spent two seasons with KKR in 2022 and 2024 and even led them to title in his last season. For KKR, the highlight has been Angkrish Raguvanshi, who scored fifties in both games. One of the concerns in batting will be Ramandeep Singh, who is yet to fire.
Live visuals show that there are no rains at the moment. Both the teams are warming up. Meanwhile, it looks like one of the pitches is covered. Interestingly, Vaibhav Arora isn't bowling and is playing some footie with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey. Kartik Tyagi and Navdeep Saini are bowling on the main strip. Will Saini get a game?
Harshit Rana has come to Kolkata to support KKR for tonight’s match vs PBKS. He is only here to cheer for the boys and spend a day with the KKR family. Rana, who has been one of the pillars for KKR in the past two seasons. However, KKR lost the India pacer due to injury. Rana injured himself during India's warm-up game against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 after bowling just one over.
First this first, the match is likely to be interrupted by rain. KKR's practice session on Sunday was washed out due to rain and thunderstorms, forcing the players to train indoors. According to Accuweather.com, there is 85% probability of rain in Kolkata in the evening.
For KKR, their start to the campaign hasn't been what they would have wanted. In both the matches they have played, KKR lost to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Punjab Kings won both their games against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2026.
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