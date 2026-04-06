KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders opt to bat; Kolkata leave out Varun Chakaravarthy & Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League here on Monday. KKR, who have lost both their opening games this season, made two changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in place of an unwell Sunil Narine and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is out of this match due to an injury.

"Varun Chakaravarthy got injured while taking the catch in the last game," KKR skipper Rahane said at the toss. Punjab Kings, who have won both their games so far, have retained the playing XI from the previous match.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Overall, KKR enjoy a 21-13 head-to-head record in the history of IPL. Only one match ended in no result. In Kolkata, KKR also hold a 9-3 record over Punjab Kings. However, in recent times, the Punjab Kings have turned the tables. In the last five matches in IPL, Punjab Kings have won three and lost two against KKR. The last time these two teams met in IPL, Punjab Kings defended just 111 and bundled KKR for 95 at Mullanpur.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match scorecard

KKR vs PBKS playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

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