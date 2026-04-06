KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 weather forecast: Will rain in Kolkata dampen Shreyas Iyer's homecoming at Eden Gardens? Details

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's homecoming to Eden Gardens might be dampened by rain according to the weather forecast in Kolkata on Monday. Iyer joined KKR in 2022, following his seven-year association with Delhi Capitals. Although he had to skip IPL 2023 due to injury, Iyer returned in style in 2024, leading the team to the title, along with mentor Gautam Gambhir. Iyer was released ahead of the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, things doesn't look good in Kolkata. After KKR's evening training session on Sunday was cancelled at the Eden Gardens due to rain and inclement weather, the players were forced to train indoors. On Monday, all eyes will be on the skies as rain is expected to play a play a part.

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According to Accuweather.com, there is a 85% probability of precipitation in the evening with a possibility of mid-match breaks and around the toss time. In fact, it rained on certain parts of the city on Sunday with the cool breeze flowing throughout the day. There will be 94% cloud cover over Kolkata. The temperature will be around 24 degrees.

Kolkata weather forecast on April 6 evening

What does IMD say about Kolkata weather? According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal is likely to experience Kalbaishakhi storms from Sunday (April 5) through Thursday (April 9). During these pre-monsoon storms, the state will see gutsy winds, accompanied with lightning and short spells of rain.

“The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD said.

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What happens if rain impacts KKR vs PBKS? With no reserve days in place for the league games, the management of both the teams will certainly be prepared for the scenarios going into the high-profile clash. All the matches have a 120-minute extra window if the game doesn't start on time or is halted by rain midway. For a final result, a minimum of five overs needs to be played.

For a five-over contest to start, the match should start by 11:56 PM IST to avoid a washout. In case no play is possible, both KKR and PBKS will share a point each. So far, no match in IPL 2026 has not be affected by rain.

Where do KKR & PBKS stand in IPL 2026 points table? At present, KKR are placed ninth in the IPL 2026 points table with two losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. A win against Punjab Kings would help Ajinkya Rahane-led side to open their account in the ongoing season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are coming into this game on the back of two wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

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A rain washout could be a missed opportunity for KKR to get back in form in front of their home fans.