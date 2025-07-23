Kluisz.ai raises $9.6 million in largest AI seed round of 2025 so far
Summary
New York-based early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global led the round, with participation from Unicorn India Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Climbber Capital and a few angel investors including OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal.
Hospitality chain OYO's former global chief operating officer (COO) Abhinav Sinha has launched a B2B-focused startup Kluisz.ai for private cloud infrastructure after raising $9.6 million in seed funding.
