Know when will India's first Vande Metro train start its trials, features and more here
India's railway sector attempts to transform the intra-city transportation system with the country's first Vande Metro train, whose trials begin in July. Know details about coach configuration, automated doors, features, route, distance and more here
India's railway sector achieved a significant milestone as it unravelled the country's first Vande Metro train to transform the intra-city transportation system, at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai after bringing in several superfast Vande Bharat trains.
