Raman Jot Singh, a BJP leader, was threatened by gangster Gogi Mann, who claimed that no security would protect him. The threat was discovered on Singh's SUV near a gurdwara, prompting police to review CCTV footage for clues.

A BJP leader and member of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee, Raman Jot Singh, has received a threat note from gangster Gogi Mann. The note read, "... koi security kaam nahi aayegi teri (no security will save you), Last Warning. Gogi Maan Group."

Police said that Singh, 30, was informed by the sewadar of the gurdwara located in JJ Colony, Pankha Road, in Dwarka's Bindapur area about the threat note which was found on his SUV parked nearby.

Police also noted that Singh had previously been assigned personal security; however, the protection was lifted following a recent security assessment, news agency PTI reported.

The police further added that investigators are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from around the gurdwara to gather more information about the incident.

Though the BJP leader claimed that bullets were also fired, but the police did not find any evidence of firing, NDTV reported. The report also noted that the victim had previously complained to the police about receiving a threatening phone call from an international number, which was allegedly associated with individuals identifying as Khalistanis.

Singh had joined the party in April this year along with 1500 other Sikhs ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

US Court summons NSA Ajit Doval After Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist, filed a civil lawsuit in US court alleging the Indian government of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate him, the District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a summons to the Indian government, NDTV reported. The summons demands a response from the Indian government within 21 days.

Apart from the Indian government, the lawsuit names India's foreign intelligence agency personnel and others, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta.

Vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento In a recent incident, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was vandalised by unknown miscreants. This incident came just days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York. Graffiti with anti-Hindu messages such as "Hindus go back" alarmed the local Hindu community. In response, the community vowed to stand united against hate. The BAPS Public Affairs team stated on X, "We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

India “strongly deplored" the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan temple. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco wrote in a post on X, “The Consulate General of India, San Francisco strongly deplores the act of vandalism which took place on September 24th night at @BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California. @cgisfo has taken up the matter with local authorities to take immediate action against those responsible."

(With inputs from agencies)