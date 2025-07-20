Prada wore them. Kolhapur made them. Inside India’s fight for a lost sole
Devina Sengupta , Soumya Gupta 11 min read 20 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Since news of the Milan catwalk controversy broke, Prada has become a buzzword all over Kolhapur. The Italian brand has sparked a kind of renaissance for the traditional sandals. Mint went down to Ground Zero to file this report on the hopes and fears of 100,000 artisans.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kolhapur/Mumbai: The mood in room number 46 of the Bombay High Court, a vaulted, brightly lit affair, was rather dark on 16 July. Chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne, who made up a two-judge bench of the court, were handling public interest litigation (PIL) filings that morning. And their patience seemed to be wearing thin. After summarily dealing with two PILs, they turned to a third one.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story