“We got to know that Prada was using Kolhapuri shoes when everyone spoke about it in the market," he told Mint. “Our customers come from all over the world but we never get the credit for it." One such customer, for instance, found the shoes Powar’s wife Shobha makes on an Instagram page run by his son. He bought two pairs for ₹8,000, a handsome sum. But, the man later told Powar he was selling them to a customer in Australia. “He would have sold it for a higher price but the maker goes unnoticed," he adds.