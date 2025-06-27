Kolkata college rape survivor was 'asked to prove loyalty to TMCP leader', proposed to marry: Shocking details emerge

Kolkata college rape case: Following the arrest of TMCP leader Manojit Mishra for allegedly gang-raping a student inside Kasba Law College, more details about the survivor's complaint, mentioning that the woman was asked to prove her loyalty to the Manojit, and that the leader pressured her to marry him, have emerged.

Advertisement

In her complaint, the woman stated that Manojit Mishra—a former student and current general secretary of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP)—pressured her to marry him, but she refused as she was already in a relationship, reported HT Bangla.

The woman also alleged that she was asked to prove her loyalty to the student wing of the Trinamool Congress. As per her complaint, the other accused, Pramit Mukherjee had called the victim and asked her about her loyalty towards Monojit and the unit.

“I promised him to provide my loyalty towards him (Manojit) and the team as I was appointed as the girls' secretary. So I gave him the faith of my support towards the unit,” she said, reported India Today.