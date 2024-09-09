Kolkata doctor case hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter related to trainee postgraduate doctor who was found raped and murdered on August 9 morning.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will be hearing the matter today. On August 22, following the initial hearing, the court took suo moto cognisance of the case. The matter took a turn after the parents of the victim levelled bribery and negligence allegations on Wednesday against the Kolkata police.
The bench will also consider the recent application filed by the central government which accuses the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of being non-cooperative in assisting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The central police force has been deployed to provide security at the RG Kar hospital.
Amid allegations of financial irregularities at the State-run RG Kar Medical College, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Friday conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of the former principal, Sandip Ghosh and three of his associates.
Protests demanding justice take globe stage
On Sunday, more than 130 cities across 25 countries witnessed protests demanding justice over the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, Reuters reported citing organisers.
The countries where the agitation took place included US, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and several European countries.
Victim's mother says, 'The pain experienced by my daughter on…'
The deceased trainee doctor's mother said, "Whenever I think about the torment, the pain experienced by my daughter on that night, I shudder. She had dreams to serve the society, Now, all these protesters are all my children," PTI reported.
Governor asks CM Mamata Banerjee to hold emergency meeting
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting, PTI reported citing a Raj Bhavan source. "Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," PTI quoted the source as saying.
CJI Chandrachud to preside over RG Kar doctor death case
Third 'Reclaim the Night' protest in Kolkata
Kolkata witnessed the third 'Reclaim the Night' protest on September 8.