Kolkata Rape Case SC Hearing: The Supreme Court heard a suo motu plea on Tuesday in connection with the rape and murder of a junior postgraduate doctor in Kolkata. The matter was listed for hearing at 10:30 am on August 20.

Kolkata Rape Case SC Hearing: The Supreme Court, while hearing a suo motu plea on Tuesday in connection with the rape and murder of a junior postgraduate doctor in Kolkata, said that deeply concerned about the fact that name, a photograph of the victim is all over India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CJI said, “Deeply concerned of the fact that name, photograph of the victim is all over the India. We are deeply concerned about the fact that the name, photo and video clip of the Kolkata rape victim was published all over. The law prohibits publishing victims' names. Is this the way we provide dignity to the young doctor who has lost her life?"

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply SC terms the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder "horrific" and “horrendous", pulling up the West Bengal government over the delay in the registration of FIR and destruction of the crime scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“SC to pass order for National Task Force to make recommendations that morality should be followed all over country for ensuring safety at workplace," said CJI.

SC also questions the Principal of the college for trying to pass it off as suicide, and the parents were not allowed to see the body.

The matter was listed for hearing at 10:30 am on August 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing of the petition filed on August 9. The plea aims to expand the scope of judicial scrutiny, reported HT.

The case related to rape and murder of a doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital is titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue."

The Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}