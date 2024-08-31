Kolkata doctor rape case: As police defend crowd at RG Kar crime scene, IMA asks ‘when did he become expert?’

  • As the video went viral, the Kolkata Police clarified that the crime scene was 'not compromised' and everyone seen in the pictures was authorised to be there.

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: A video and pictures showing dozens of people at the crime scene has raised questions

The West Bengal unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised questions on the Kolkata Police clarification on a crowded seminar hall at RG Kar where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9. The IMA has specifically pointed fingers at the presence of one Dr Avik De who has been identified by the Kolkata Police as a fingerprint expert.

Days after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, a video and pictures showing dozens of people at the crime scene has raised questions about how so many were allowed into the seminar hall. It is also alleged that the crime scene was tampered with.

As the video went viral, the Kolkata Police clarified that the crime scene was “not compromised” and everyone seen in the pictures was authorised to be there.

Indira Mukherjee, DCP Central, Kolkata Police said, “It has been alleged that there are probably some people who were not supposed to be there and there has been some tampering of evidence. We have taken a still from that video... We have been able to identify each and everyone who was there in this picture... Right behind the cordon is the dead body... We have a videographer from the detective department, Commissioner of Police, Additional CP-1, Lady Police and forensic officials here. All are known to us and identified."

“There is also another picture and a new set of people. We have the witness doctor, FSL, fingerprint expert, the ACP of the detective department, the videographer, additional CP -1 and the forensic officials. This picture or the video is of the time when the inquest process was over... At no point in time could anybody enter this area who was not authorized. Nobody entered who was not associated with the investigation process,” she said.

Also Read | Sanjoy Roy demands egg chowmein in jail, upset over standard prison meal
Also Read | ‘Your daughter is…’: What caller told Kolkata doctor’s parents on August 9

The IMA has demanded to know about Dr Avik De, seen in pictures wearing red shirt, pointing out that he is a first year post graduate trainee of Surgery Department of SSKM Hospital. In a post, the IMA also said that his admission in PG has been controversial.

“Please let us know when the great Dr Avik De became Finger Print Expert? (As stated by Kolkata Police). As we all know, he is a 1st year Post Graduate Trainee of Surgery Department of SSKM Hospital. We also know that there are lot of controversies regarding his getting admission in PG course. It is said that though Dr Avik De worked as RMO in Burdwan Medical College, but the then Principal of that College Dr Kaustav Nayek gave him a false Certificate mentioning that he worked in Anamoy Hospital, just to get him Service Quota for PG admission, manipulating all the official papers. And in return without declaring the result of the 1st interview or cancelling the same, Dr Kaustav Nayek was made DME through a 2nd interview, superseding many other senior & eligible Principals,” the Bengal branch of IMA said.

The doctors body also requested the investigation agency to identify the doctor.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKolkata doctor rape case: As police defend crowd at RG Kar crime scene, IMA asks ‘when did he become expert?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue