Next Story
Business News/ News / Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Don't expect anything from me', RG Kar's new principal Suhrita Pal loses cool | Watch video

Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Don't expect anything from me', RG Kar's new principal Suhrita Pal loses cool | Watch video

Livemint

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Medical College Principal Faces Pressure After Vandalism Incident

Suhrita Pal, the newly appointed Kolkata Medical College principal, urged people to trust her.

Kolkata doctor rape case: After an unidentified mob vandalised RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Pal, the newly appointed Kolkata medical college principal, lost her cool and urged people to trust her.

Addressing the students, Pal stated, "If you can't trust me for even one hour, then you might as well send me home. I need one hour to handle some official matters. It would help if you believed in me; I’m not going anywhere. If you can't believe in me, don't expect anything from me."

Protesting doctors pressured Principal Suhrita Pal to take action against the midnight attack and address the demands of medical students and doctors.

On Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a 24-hour nationwide strike by doctors of modern medicine, beginning at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, and ending at 6 am on Sunday, August 18.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident Doctors' Associations to hold protest march in Delhi

In response to the ongoing protests in Kolkata over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) in Delhi will hold a joint protest march on August 16. The march will start at 2 PM from Nirman Bhavan in the National Capital, according to a press release from the RDAs.

The statement from the RDAs, including AIIMS Delhi, SJH, and MAMC representatives, confirmed that the joint protest march was decided after a comprehensive meeting.

The protests were sparked by the death of a post-graduate trainee doctor found on August 9 in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Her family has alleged that she was raped and murdered, leading to widespread demonstrations by doctors and medical communities nationwide.

The incident sparked massive protests, and on Wednesday, a mob vandalized both the protest grounds and the hospital campus at RG Kar. Security personnel were forced to disperse the crowd.

-With agency inputs

