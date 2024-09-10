Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘If our demands are not fulfilled...,’ West Bengal doctors defy SC order, continue strike

Kolkata doctor rape case: On September 9, the Supreme Court asked protesting doctors to resume duties by 5 pm Tuesday. The junior doctors have been on strike for over a month.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Sep 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors continue to protest.
Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors continue to protest.(PTI)

Junior resident doctors in West Bengal vowed to continue their strike on Tuesday despite the Supreme Court directive ordering them to resume work by 5 pm. 

The doctors are protesting the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding heightened security and justice for the victim. 

The protesting doctors want CCTVs installed and increased security on the hospital premises. They have also demanded that all people involved in the crime be caught and punished.

“We want our demands to be met by 5 pm, regarding CCTVs and security. We also demand that rapists and murderers be caught. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will continue to protest against the health department,” said Dr Sumit Singh, one of the protesting doctors, speaking to PTI.

The protesters are also demanding the resignation of the state's health secretary and the director of health education. The junior doctors have been on strike for over a month. 

The West Bengal government informed the Supreme Court that as many as 23 people have died since the doctors went on strike.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked people to “return to festivities” as Durga Puja nears and asked junior doctors to resume their duties.

“It has been one month (since August 9). Now, I request for everyone to return to preparations for Durga Puja, come back to the festive mood,” Mamata Banerjee told at the press conference, on September 9, 2024.

The Kolkata doctor rape and murder case has taken a political turn. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, on September 8, wrote to Mamta Banerjee stating that he is resigning from the Rajya Sabha due to corruption by a section of leaders of the party and lack of action against them. 

The BJP reacted to Sircar’s resignation, saying it exposed the “dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude” within the party.

The victim's mother, too, accused Mamata Banerjee of lying about not offering compensation to them. 

On Monday, she refuted the Chief Minister's denial, asserting that Banerjee did offer monetary assistance after her daughter's death. 

“The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The Chief Minister told us we would receive money and suggested we create something in our daughter's memory. I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice,” the victim's mother told ANI.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: 'If our demands are not fulfilled...,' West Bengal doctors defy SC order, continue strike

