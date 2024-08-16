Kolkata doctor rape case: Lawyer questions credibility of top cop Vineet Goyal, cites ’botched up’ 2013 Kamdhuni case

A trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College was raped and murdered, sparking nationwide protests. The case may go unresolved, with the accused likely to walk free, as argued by counsel in Calcutta High Court.

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated16 Aug 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee along with CP Vineet Goyal (R)
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee along with CP Vineet Goyal (R) (Hindustan Times)

The rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is unlikely to find a conclusion and the accused are likely to walk free, counsel who appeared on behalf of one of the petitioners requesting transfer of the case to the CBI told Calcutta high court on Tuesday, as reported by The Telegraph. 

Firoz Eduljee, the counsel, told division bench of Calcutta high court on Tuesday, “Be rest, assured, milord, ten years from now – because I have argued Kamduni in which the acquittals took place – this case will go just the Kamduni way. The accused will be acquitted. I will show it to your lordship how he will be acquitted.” 

On June 7, 2013, a second-year BA student from Derozio College was abducted while on her way home to Kamduni. She was brutally gang-raped, murdered, and her body was discarded in a field. Last October, the Calcutta High Court reduced the death sentences of two of the convicts. Another individual, who had been convicted and sentenced to death by a lower court, was acquitted of all charges.

Edulji’s comments came after chief justice questioned state’s senior standing counsel Amitosh Banerjee about the state of the case. “There is an apprehension that if time lost there is chances of something getting derailed. How do you ensure that doesn’t happen?”

Edulji, who was one of the defence counsels for those accused in the Kamduni rape and murder case of June 2013, told the high court that the investigation into the Kamduni rape and murder case was led by the present Calcutta police commissioner, Vineet Goyal, who was then IG (CID).

“Because this very commissioner of police was the IG CID when Kamduni murder took place. It is due to his blotching up of the entire case that today Kamduni has failed. I was the defence counsel; I defended them. But today when I appear for the victim, this person has now been rewarded by being made the CP. This person should be put on compulsory waiting,” Edulji told the court, as reported by The Telegraph. 

The bench, led by Calcutta high court chief justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, ordered a court-monitored CBI probe later the same day.

Brutal rape and murder of trainee doctor triggers nationwide protests

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the medical college in Kolkata where she worked on Friday, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

The doctor had retired to sleep on a piece of carpet in a seminar room at the RG Kar Medical College after a marathon 36-hour shift, given the lack of dorms or resting rooms for doctors on the premises, her colleagues told Reuters.

She was found dead on Friday. Police said she had been raped and murdered and a police volunteer was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime.

The victim was found bleeding from her eyes and mouth, with injuries to her legs, stomach, ankles, right hand and finger, a doctor's inquest report on August 9 and accessed by Reuters said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 04:19 PM IST
HomeNewsKolkata doctor rape case: Lawyer questions credibility of top cop Vineet Goyal, cites ’botched up’ 2013 Kamdhuni case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue