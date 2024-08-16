The rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is unlikely to find a conclusion and the accused are likely to walk free, counsel who appeared on behalf of one of the petitioners requesting transfer of the case to the CBI told Calcutta high court on Tuesday, as reported by The Telegraph.

Firoz Eduljee, the counsel, told division bench of Calcutta high court on Tuesday, “Be rest, assured, milord, ten years from now – because I have argued Kamduni in which the acquittals took place – this case will go just the Kamduni way. The accused will be acquitted. I will show it to your lordship how he will be acquitted.”

On June 7, 2013, a second-year BA student from Derozio College was abducted while on her way home to Kamduni. She was brutally gang-raped, murdered, and her body was discarded in a field. Last October, the Calcutta High Court reduced the death sentences of two of the convicts. Another individual, who had been convicted and sentenced to death by a lower court, was acquitted of all charges.

Edulji’s comments came after chief justice questioned state’s senior standing counsel Amitosh Banerjee about the state of the case. “There is an apprehension that if time lost there is chances of something getting derailed. How do you ensure that doesn’t happen?”

Edulji, who was one of the defence counsels for those accused in the Kamduni rape and murder case of June 2013, told the high court that the investigation into the Kamduni rape and murder case was led by the present Calcutta police commissioner, Vineet Goyal, who was then IG (CID).

“Because this very commissioner of police was the IG CID when Kamduni murder took place. It is due to his blotching up of the entire case that today Kamduni has failed. I was the defence counsel; I defended them. But today when I appear for the victim, this person has now been rewarded by being made the CP. This person should be put on compulsory waiting,” Edulji told the court, as reported by The Telegraph.

The bench, led by Calcutta high court chief justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, ordered a court-monitored CBI probe later the same day.

Brutal rape and murder of trainee doctor triggers nationwide protests The 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the medical college in Kolkata where she worked on Friday, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

The doctor had retired to sleep on a piece of carpet in a seminar room at the RG Kar Medical College after a marathon 36-hour shift, given the lack of dorms or resting rooms for doctors on the premises, her colleagues told Reuters.

She was found dead on Friday. Police said she had been raped and murdered and a police volunteer was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime.