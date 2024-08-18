The West Bengal government has introduced "Rattirer Shaathi," an initiative aimed at enhancing safety for women working night shifts after the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“After the RG Kar incident New app for women security. The West Bengal government flagship programme for safety for women who work on the night shift,” said Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister in a press conference on Saturday, August 17.

Rattirer Shaathi which translates to “helpers of night” will include development of a special mobile app enabled with alarm devices. The app will be connected to local police stations and police control rooms and it will be necessary for working women to install this app on their mobile phones.

“A special mobile phone app with alarm devices will be developed which shall be compulsorily downloaded by all working women and which will be connected to the local police stations/police control room. Helpline No. 100/112 should be extensively utilised during any panic/emergency situation. Rattirer Shaathi or woman volunteers shall be on duty at night,” Bandhopadhyay said.

There will be separate designated restrooms with toilets for women under this initiative.

“Safe Zones will be identified and created for women with full coverage by CCTV and its monitoring. Security checks and breathalyzer tests will be carried out at medical colleges and hospitals, super speciality hospitals, district hospitals,” Bandhopadhyay said.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA writes to PM Modi with several demands

He also stated that all organisations will have to adhere to Visakha Committee on sexual harassment of women in workplaces.

Apart from the app, there will be a programme of sensitisation of all government organisations on issues relating to women's safety and private organisations will be expected to do the same.

Additionally the government has initiated various measures to ensure safety of women.

Night police patrolling will be conducted in all medical colleges and hospitals, women hostels and other places where adequate drinking water facility will be provided on all floors.

The faculty, staff, security guard in the medical colleges and hospitals will be required to carry identity cards.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Indian medics in UK demand justice in open letter

A security officer will be posted by police in all medical colleges & hospitals and district hospitals for overall security supervision. The working hours of women should not exceed 12 hours at a time, if possible, night shift should be avoided for women.

Security guards in government medical colleges and hospitals, district medical colleges and hospitals should comprise of male and female officials.