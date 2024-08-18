Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Following the IMA's call for a nationwide protest after the rape of a PG resident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shook the country, several inconsistencies have been flagged by the victim's family. They hinted to the probing agency CBI that the interns and other residents might have been involved in the case too. Stay tuned for Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates.
While the victim's autopsy report indicated that the incident might have happened around 3am to 5am, the victim's father said his daughter's duty hours were from 3am to 10am. "The matter of concern is that from 3 AM to 10 AM, nobody needed her, despite she was an on-duty doctor…She had to face some problems in college, the entire department was a suspect," her father told the media on Friday night. So far, the CBI has suspected 30 individuals, and is in the process of questioning them.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Kolkata police impose section 163 at RG Kar; no gathering allowed for 7 days
The Kolkata police announced section 163 under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita around RG Kar premises for 7 days, starting from today. During this period, no gathering, dharna or rally will be allowed there, reported ANI.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Psychologist from CBI reaches Kolkata to assist with the case
A psychologist who is a part of the CBI team has also reached Kolkata. He will assist the CBI team in the investigation, said sources from the national probing agency.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘..brutality is the responsibility of local gov,’ says Rajasthan minister
Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says West Bengal is constantly plagued by such incidents. He recounted the times when Rajasthan was the top state for such crimes. "These kind of incidents are regularly taking place in West Bengal. Surprisingly, the INDI alliance and Congress... They were power in Rajasthan and the state was number 1 in crimes against women, but Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn't visit the state even once," said Rathore.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘does not seem like the work of one person,’ says former NCW chief
Rekha Sharma, former National Commission for Women's chief, stated, "It does not seem that this is the work of one person," while discussing the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She further accused Mamata Banerjee of trying to save those involved in the case.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: X user gets notice for posting about RG Kar rape case
One X user, recently posted on the social media platform that the Kolkata Police has issued a notice against her for allegedly posting “offensive, malicious and inciting post." The user was further directed to delete the post in question.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘..accused should be hanged till death ,’ says UP Cong chief
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai says the Kolkata rape case was an unfortunate, and heartwrenching one. “ The accused should be hanged till death and the government should take strict action," Rai tells PTI
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: CBI grills ex R.G Kar principal, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, for the second day in a row
The former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI, marking the second consecutive day in the series. He was seen re-entering the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake, a little before 10.30 am on Saturday, and hadn’t left the premises till reports last received, reported PTI
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Doctors and students in Jaipur stage protest, demanding justice for RG Kar rape victim
Doctors and medical students hold a protest in Jaipur against the rape and murder of the woman resident doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Nirbhaya's mother lambasts women's safety situation in the country
“I don't think anything has been done for women's safety and to bring crimes against women to justice, laws were definitely made but no work has been done. Nirbhaya's culprits were hanged in 2020 but before and after that so many incidents have happened...who got justice?" Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, told ANI
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE:’..from 3AM to 5AM nobody needed her..’ victim’s father hints other interns were involved
