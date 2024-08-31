Kolkata doctor rape case: Silent protest at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk today, Mamata Banerjee to lead dharna | 7 points

Kolkata doctor rape case: All Delhi-based Doctors' Associations (DAs) have announced a silent protest on Friday at Rajiv Chowk in the national capital, demanding justice and improved safety measures for healthcare professionals following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Members of AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung, Maulana Azad Medical College, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Northern Railway Central Hospital and other affiliated institutions will also participate in the protest.

“All Delhi RDAs have decided to suspend the strike and will instead continue with a silent protest on a common day each week until justice is served to the victim,” the official notice read.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a dharna on Saturday, August 31, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case. Let's know how the Kolkata doctor rape case has developed in past few days: