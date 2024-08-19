Kolkata doctor rape case: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy seeks protection from arrest, approaches Calcutta HC

Kolkata doctor murder case: Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Monday reportedly approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the rape and murder case of Kolkata doctor.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Kolkata doctor murder case: Security guarding a protest of the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan football clubs' supporters condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata on August 18.
Kolkata doctor murder case: Security guarding a protest of the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan football clubs’ supporters condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata on August 18.(REUTERS)

Kolkata doctor murder case: Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Monday reportedly approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the rape and murder case of Kolkata doctor. This comes a day after Kolkata Police issued a notice summoning the TMC MP for demanding custodial interrogation of Police Commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Sunday, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “CBI must act fairly . Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story.Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak.”

 

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST
