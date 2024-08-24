Kolkata doctor rape case: What happened in victim’s ‘final hours’? RG Kar docs to undergo lie-detector test

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: Through the lie-detectoe test, the CBI wants to understand if the trainee doctor's colleagues, who saw her before and after the incident, have had any role to play into the allegations of evidence tampering

Updated24 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: A view of protest site where medics protest rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital
Kolkata doctor rape case: A view of protest site where medics protest rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital(Hindustan Times)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was on Friday, August 23, granted permission by the Calcutta High Court (HC) to conduct a polygraph test or a lie detector test on the four colleagues of the Kolkata doctor, who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital seminar room, to understand what transpired in the final hours of the 31-year-old.

The four colleagues – two first-year postgraduate trainees, a house surgeon and an intern – had dinner with the deceased doctor on the day the incident. Sources have told NDTV that while they are not accused in the Kolkata doctor rape case, their statements are contradictory.

The investigation agency wants to understand if the trainee doctor's colleagues, who saw her before and after the incident, have had any role to play into the allegations of evidence tampering. The central agency has also found the fingerprints of the two of these four colleagues in the seminar room at the third floor where the body was found.

The CBI also wants to understand what happened between 10:53 am and 11:15 am when the family of the victim was called. During the first call, the family was told by the hospital that their daughter was “unwell”; in the second call, made at 11:15 am, the family was informed of the “suicide”.

All the doctors have earlier been questioned by the Kolkata Police and the CBI. The investigation agency had earlier told the Supreme Court that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

Meanwhile, the CBI will also conduct the lie-detector test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, who is under scanner for his response following the discovery of the doctor's body. The Calcutta High Court has also transferred the investigation of financial irregularities involving Sandip Ghosh, previously handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to the CBI.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
