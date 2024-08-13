Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ‘CM Mamata Banerjee is delaying CBI inquiry,’ alleges BJP

Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit President, Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday criticised state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case. He alleged that the CM was delaying a CBI inquiry into the controversial case.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State and BJP state President, observing a candlelight march for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder case, in Kolkata on August 10. Agnimitra Paul was among the other BJP party leaders present at the candlelight march.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State and BJP state President, observing a candlelight march for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder case, in Kolkata on August 10. Agnimitra Paul was among the other BJP party leaders present at the candlelight march. (PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit President, Sukanta Majumdar, on Tuesday, alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is delaying the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the rape and murder case of a post-graduate trainee in the state capital last week.

Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister, the Union Minister on August 13 said Mamata Banerjee 'should hand it (the case) over (to the CBI) soon.’ The Kolkata doctor was found raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

 

Sukanta Majumdar said, "The CM is delaying it—if she wants a CBI inquiry in this matter, she should hand it over soon as proofs in such cases do not remain for many days," reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh launched a counterattack at the BJP, asserting that the CM is like the ‘mother of Bengal.’ He further suggested that Mamata Banerjee is following the 'Raj Dharma' and is extremely sad about the incident.

While insisting that the police arrested the accused within 24 hours, Kunal Ghosh quoted Mamata Banerjee and said that the case would run in a fast-track court and the government would seek capital punishment of the assailant. He added, “Mamata Banerjee has given time to the police till Sunday.”

Pointing figures at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Kunal Ghosh said, “Under BJP rule, Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, Gujarat, Bilkis, MP, Manipur all of it happened one after another. This shouldn't have happened in Bengal, but it happened. It is a social crime. The CM said on day one that the case would be handed over to the CBI if needed.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) protested against the heinous crime on on Monday, and demanded an impartial investigation into the rape-murder case. It also demanded the West Bengal government to get maximum punishment for the guilty.

(With ANI inputs)

