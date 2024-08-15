Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE Updates: Amid protests demanding women's safety, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a resident doctor was raped and murdered, was targeted by a massive mob during a demonstration. The Kolkata rape case has brought medical services to a standstill as students and doctors continue to demand justice for the resident PG doctor. Videos show a mob of dozens pushing their way in the emergency ward of the RG Kar Hospital and vandalising chairs. Some were even seen vandalising the protest site. The CBI has taken over the investigation of the Kolkata rape and murder case.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Fresh vandalism visuals emerge from R.G Kar Medical College
Fresh visuals from the vandalised scene show documents and medicines scattered across the floor, with computers broken, as medical facilities come to a halt.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Indigo issues travel advisory as roads remain blocked in Kolkata
“In view of the current situation in Kolkata, roads leading to the airport may have blockages or diversions. Please plan your travel accordingly and keep extra time in hand," Indigo posted on X.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: CBI officers hold first ‘high level’ meeting in connection with the case
CBI officers hold first high-level meeting at Central Government Offices complex in Kolkata, after taking over the alleged rape and murder case of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical college.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘..ran to look for safe places to hide,’ final year student recalls last night
“When the mob entered we ran to look for the safe places to hide. The mob vandalised everything. They did not stop there. The mob just came to break the protest in a targeted and organised way," the final year MBBS student told ANI this morning.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘Crime scene not disturbed’, says Kolkata Police, and warns of legal action for spreading rumours
The Kolkata Police warned on X, that it would take legal action for spreading fake rumours. "The crime scene is the seminar room and it has not been touched. Don't spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours," said the police on X, after a final year MBBS student had accused the mob of deliberately vandalising the area
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: Buildings broken, beds thrashed: Visuals from R.G Kar Hospital
Local goons had vandalized the hospital premises as Kolkata witnessed massive protests demanding justice for the rape victim
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: CCTV cameras damaged at R.G Kar Hospital
After a mob vandalised R.G Kar hospital property last night, CCTV cameras have been found damaged. Earlier, a series of protests had erupted among BJP and TMC party workers, over BJP alleging that Mamata Banerjee wanted to ‘remove evidence,’ under the guise of 'renovation'. The renovation work had started at the crime scene yesterday afternoon.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘such hooliganism is unacceptable,’ nurses demand security in hospital premises
Nurses have taken to protest in the state-run institute. The nurses have demanded proper security on the premises and one of them told PTI, “Such hooliganism inside a hospital is unacceptable."
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘Bacchi ke shareer par koi kapda nahi tha, paer dono right angle par mila gya..’ relative shares gory details
The deceased's relatives recalls horrific details from the case, as she said the victim had no clothes on her body, was found with legs 90 degrees apart. She had shards of glass in her eyes. “Bacchi ke shareer par koi kapda nahi tha, paer dono right angle par mila gya...ek paon bed ke is taraf, ek paon bed ke is taraf mila gya. jab tak pelvic girgle nahi tootata hai, is tarah do paon ko nahi cheera jaa skta hai..." the relative said in a broken voice