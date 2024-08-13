Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Police summons 4 junior doctors who had dinner with the victim

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Amid protests across the country, four junior doctors who had dinner with the deceased doctor have been summoned again, according to Kolkata Police sources.

Published13 Aug 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case:
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case:

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: In connection with the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, four junior doctors who had dinner with the deceased doctor have been summoned again, according to Kolkata Police sources.

Besides this, Kolkata Police summoned the Head of Department, Assistant Superintendent, male and female nurses, Group-D staff, and security personnel today to the Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar, reported ANI.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh emphasised that Mamata Banerjee is following the 'Raj Dharma' and is extremely sad about the incident. He further went on to assert that the CM is like the ‘mother of Bengal.’

While insisting that the police arrested the accused within 24 hours, Kunal Ghosh quoted Mamata Banerjee and said that the case would run in a fast-track court and they would try for the execution of the assailant. He added, “Mamata Banerjee has given time to the police till Sunday. …If there is no conclusion, then the case will be handed over to the CBI," reported ANI.

The Trinamool Congress leader launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. “Under BJP rule, Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, Gujarat, Bilkis, MP, Manipur, all of it happened one after another. This shouldn't have happened in Bengal, but it happened. It is a social crime. The CM said on day one that the case would be handed over to the CBI if needed," ANI quoted Kunal Ghosh as saying.

Amid nationwide protests, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) gave an ultimatum of 48 hours, demanding a detailed inquiry into the conditions enabling the crime, including steps to improve the safety of doctors, especially women, in the workplace.

IMA's letter addressed to Union Minister JP Nadda states, “We submit to you our demand for safe zone, defined security measures and Central Law on violence as deterrent measures.”

"We hope you would consider our demands favourably in the light of deteriorating ground situation," ANI reported citing the letter.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Police summons 4 junior doctors who had dinner with the victim

