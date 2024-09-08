Kolkata rape-murder victim's colleagues have unveiled the happening of the fateful day when the trainee doctor was brutally murdered. Given below is the timeline of the events that unfolded on August 8.

Kolkata rape-murder case: The fellow workers of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9, unveiled the victim's exhausting and laborious schedule hours before her death.

The postgraduate trainee was found dead in a semi naked condition in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her colleagues suggested that the victim, who suffered external and internal injuries in the harrowing incident, was a focused and reserved individual, known for her punctuality.

Giving an insight about the victim's life, the fellow workers informed that the trainee doctor used to travel to work from her house, located on the outskirts of Kolkata, for the past one year. Prior to that, she used to stay at a hostel.

On August 8, the trainee doctor arrived at the OPD of the hospital at 10:00 AM. Subsequently, she was assigned to unit 2A and admitted six patients on the same day, according to Times of India report. She visited the sleep room around 3:00 PM where she had her lunch.

"She came in after 3 pm and had her food in the sleeping room next door where we usually eat. She was a little reserved but very focused," Times of India quoted her colleague as saying. The fellow mate further informed that he left the hospital at 4:30 PM with the instructions to call him in case any patient's health deteriorated. Adding he said, "The call never came and the next morning I learned of her gruesome death."

Another junior colleague mentioned that he met the trainee doctor in the corridor of the hospital hours before the news about the heinous rape and murder surfaced. Recalling the episode, he said, "Didi was dashing to the ward when I bumped into her in the corridor. We exchanged pleasantries and she said she had a lot of work in the ward," TOI reported.