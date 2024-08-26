Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the high-profile alleged brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly confessed to the crime during his polygraph test on Sunday.
During the lie-detector test, giving the details of his movement on the night of the alleged crime, accused Sanjay Roy confessed to molesting another girl in the street, which was captured on surveillance cameras, reported India Today.
Giving the detailed time-line of his movement, Roy told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he had visited a red-light area with his friend hours before the crime. He, however, didn't have sex, he claimed.
According to media reports, Roy then video-called his girlfriend and asked for her nude photos, which she sent.
Here is the timeline of events on the night of the alleged murder, as recounted by the accused during the polygraph test:
Separately, the CBI sleuths today started grilling former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh and ex-medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashisth in connection with their ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the institute.
Ghosh, whose Beliaghata residence was searched by CBI officers on Sunday, appeared at the central agency's office in Salt Lake on Monday morning with files and documents.
