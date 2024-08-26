Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Accused Sanjay Roy ’molested another woman’ before crime, asked girlfriend for nudes

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the high-profile alleged brutal rape, murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly confessed to the crime during his polygraph test on Sunday

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published26 Aug 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the high-profile alleged brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly confessed to the crime during his polygraph test on Sunday.

During the lie-detector test, giving the details of his movement on the night of the alleged crime, accused Sanjay Roy confessed to molesting another girl in the street, which was captured on surveillance cameras, reported India Today.

Giving the detailed time-line of his movement, Roy told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he had visited a red-light area with his friend hours before the crime. He, however, didn't have sex, he claimed.

According to media reports, Roy then video-called his girlfriend and asked for her nude photos, which she sent.

Here is the timeline of events on the night of the alleged murder, as recounted by the accused during the polygraph test:

  • Accused Sanjoy Roy arrived at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital with one of his friends to inquire about his (friend's) brother, who was admitted there.
  • Around 11.15 pm, Roy and his friend decided to have some drinks and left the hospital. Both the friends purchased alcohol and had the drink on the road.

  • After the drinks, both the friends decided to visit a red-light area and went to Sonagachi in north Kolkata.
  • Unsuccessful at Sonagachi, they moved to another red-light area in South Kolkata, called Chetla.
  • On the way to Chetla, they molested another girl on the road, which was captured on surveillance cameras.
  • In Chetla, Roy’s friend had sex with a sex worker while he (Roy) stood outside and talked to his girlfriend on a video call. He reportedly asked his girlfriend for her nude photos, which she sent.

  • After Chetla, they again returned to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Roy then went to the trauma centre on the fourth floor.
  • At 4:03 am, Roy was captured on CCTV footage going to the corridor near the seminar hall on the third floor.

Separately, the CBI sleuths today started grilling former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh and ex-medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashisth in connection with their ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the institute.

Ghosh, whose Beliaghata residence was searched by CBI officers on Sunday, appeared at the central agency's office in Salt Lake on Monday morning with files and documents.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 03:17 PM IST
