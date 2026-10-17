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Kolkata Chorbagan stampede LIVE: Several injured in crush; CM at hospital as state issues helpline number

Kolkata Chorbagan stampede LIVE: A stampede-like situation broke out at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on 17 October amid heavy rain and overcrowding. Several people were injured and taken to hospital. Reports of fatalities remain subject to official confirmation.

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Updated17 Oct 2026, 11:06:50 PM IST
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A stampede-like situation broke out at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on October 17, leaving several people injured amid reports of overcrowding and a possible structural collapse.
A stampede-like situation broke out at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on October 17, leaving several people injured amid reports of overcrowding and a possible structural collapse.(Screengrab - ANI )

Kolkata Chorbagan stampede LIVE: A stampede-like situation broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, 17 October, after heavy rain and a large gathering of visitors led to chaos. At least 25 people were injured, according to Kolkata Police, with the injured taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

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17 Oct 2026, 11:06:50 PM IST

Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede LIVE: PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased, ₹50,000 for injured

The Prime Minister has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those affected by the Kolkata stampede. Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

17 Oct 2026, 11:03:05 PM IST

Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede LIVE: PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences to stampede victims

PM Modi's office has shared the Prime Minister's statement on X. He said, “The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected (sic).”

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17 Oct 2026, 10:56:25 PM IST

Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede LIVE: 18 people have been confirmed dead

According to Hindustan Times, 18 people have been confirmed dead following a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata . West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to assess the condition of those receiving treatment.

17 Oct 2026, 10:49:09 PM IST

Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede LIVE: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reaches hospital

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to assess the situation and check on those receiving treatment. Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal also reached the hospital as the administration responded to the incident.

17 Oct 2026, 10:49:09 PM IST

Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede LIVE: At least 25 injured, several feared dead in stampede-like situation

Kolkata Police confirmed that at least 25 people were injured in the incident. A senior officer told The Times of India that the crowd surged forward when it began raining, causing some visitors to fall. The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

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