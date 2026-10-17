Kolkata Chorbagan stampede LIVE: Several injured in crush; CM at hospital as state issues helpline number

Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede LIVE: PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased, ₹50,000 for injured

The Prime Minister has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those affected by the Kolkata stampede. Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”