Kolkata gangrape case: Police not letting us meet victim or see crime scene, alleges NCW member Archana Majumdar

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar has alleged that she was not allowed to meet the Kolkata gangrape victim, nor was she permitted to take any photographs. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old law student, who was allegedly assaulted at the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Majumdar said, "They (police) are neither letting us meet the victim, see the crime scene, nor did they let us take any photographs. The police do not want us to meet the victim's family."

She further alleged that the police were unaware of the survivor's whereabouts, stating, "The police are saying that they don't know where the family is. The Deputy Commissioner, the nodal officer of the case, does not know where the victim is. They are not at home. They have been hidden somewhere..."

"We will include everything in the report... After getting the letter from the Commission yesterday, police completed all the work in a single day, and now they don't know where they (victim and family) are. This is ridiculous. We will do what we have to do..." she said.

‘Marks On Neck, Chest’ According to the findings of the medical examination, abrasion marks were found around the victim's neck and a few on her breasts. The report also stated that there were no cuts or lacerations on her body.

It also mentioned that, based on the nature of the injury marks, the possibility of sexual assault could not be ruled out, NDTV reported.

Earlier, a medical examination confirmed the survivor's allegations, revealing evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches on her body, according to a senior Kolkata Police official.