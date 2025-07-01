Kolkata gangrape case: Police warn of legal action over attempts to reveal Kasba survivor’s identity

Kolkata Gangrape case: Kolkata Police have issued a strong advisory after reports emerged that certain individuals are attempting to reveal the identity of the South Kolkata law college gangrape survivor by circulating confidential documents or through other unlawful means.

Advertisement

In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kolkata Police described the act as a “serious violation of the law” and warned that anyone found engaging in such behaviour would face “strict legal action under the relevant provisions”.

Advertisement

The public has been firmly urged to refrain from sharing or disseminating any information, online or offline, that could lead to the identification of the victim.

“Respecting the dignity and privacy of victims is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative,” the advisory stated.

Kolkata law college gang-rape: DNA samples of accused collected The DNA samples of the three accused in the gang rape of a student of a law college in Kolkata were collected on Monday as a part of the investigation of the crime, a police officer said.

The police also suspect that the torture of the 24-year-old woman was pre-planned.

The three arrested accused - alumnus Monojit Mishra and current students Pratim Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed - were taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where their body fluid, urine and hair samples were collected for forensic examination, he said.

Advertisement

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College in the city's Kasba area was gang-raped allegedly by the three on the evening of 25 June.

He said a team of doctors extracted the samples from the accused, which lasted nearly eight hours. The samples were then sent for forensic examination.

Kolkata Gangrape Case: 3 Accused Had Pre-Planned Sexual Assault The assault on the woman was planned earlier by three out of the four arrested accused, a Kolkata police officer informed.

Kolkata Police also sent the materials seized from the crime spot in South Kolkata Law College -- the union room, guard's room and the bathroom -- for forensic examination as part of the probe into the matter, the IPS officer said.

Advertisement

They also sent the 1.5-minute-long video clip of the torture of the rape survivor for a forensic test.

"The video clip was seized from the mobile phone of the prime accused (Mishra). We are trying to find out whether the clip was forwarded to others. In that case, we have to get in touch with those who have received that," the officer said.