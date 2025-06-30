Kolkata gangrape case: ‘Red kurta, brown pants’ – Police recovers CRUCIAL evidence seen in CCTV footage

Kolkata Gangrape Case: The investigation into the horrific alleged rape of a 21-year-old student inside South Calcutta Law College has taken a critical turn, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police recovered key forensic evidence, including clothes worn by the main accused—referred to as ‘M’—that matched those seen in CCTV footage, according to Anandabaazar Patrika. The Bengali daily refused to identify ‘M’ in their reports.

The SIT also visited the homes of all three accused — Monojit Mishra, Jayeb, and Pramit — and collected multiple samples.

Kolkata Police officials revealed that a red kurta, brown trousers with six pockets, and black shorts were recovered from Kolkata gangrape prime accused ‘M’s residence.

These were the exact clothes the Kolkata gangrape case prime accused Monojit Mishra was seen wearing during the time of the incident, according to the Bengali media report citing the CCTV footage. The items have been sent for forensic analysis and are expected to play a vital role in corroborating the victim’s account.

The SIT, initially comprising five officers and now expanded to nine, is led by Assistant Commissioner (South Suburbs) Pradeep Kumar Ghoshal. A female officer has also joined the probe. The team visited the homes of all three accused on Sunday, collecting clothing, electronic devices, and other physical evidence. Investigators are probing whether the accused used any other gadgets beyond their mobile phones.

Kolkata Gangrape Case: Police Reconstructs Crime Scene According to ABP report, the south Kolkata law college gangrape survivor was taken back to the crime scene to help reconstruct the sequence of events.

The 21-year-old law student told officers that the sexual assault began inside the student union room of the south Kolkata law college, but escalated when she was dragged into the guard’s room, where the rape occurred.

The gangrape survivor claimed to have suffered a head injury during the assault and alleged that one of the accused attempted to strike her with a hockey stick. The stick has since been recovered, and strands of torn hair were also found at the scene, now sent for DNA testing.

CCTV footage from 7:30 PM to 10:50 PM on 25 June has been collected. Investigators say the footage supports the survivor’s claims and places the accused at the scene. The security guard, who allegedly failed to intervene, has also been arrested.

The gangrape survivor’s family has stated they do not want a CBI probe at this stage and have expressed faith in the Kolkata Police investigation.

Kolkata Gangrape Case: ‘Another’ Woman in Union Room? According to several local media reports, the arrested guard Pinaki Bandopadhyay has revealed to investigators that another female student was present at the union room throughout the day before the survivor was assaulted. Around 8:30 pm, that female student left the college.

On the day of the incident, Pinaki was assigned to the night shift, while another security guard had been on duty during the day shift, whose statement is also likely to be recorded as part of the investigation.