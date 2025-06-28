Kolkata gangrape case: Mamata Banerjee led TMC distances itself from party MPs' statements, says ‘views do not reflect…’

Kolkata gangrape case: Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, on Saturday, publicly distanced itself from the statements made by its party members Madan Mitra and Kalyan Banerjee in the Kolkata gangrape case, stating that the “views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever.”

“The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever,” the Trinamool Congress posted on X.

The series of statements by the TMC party, its members come after former TMCP leader Manojit Mishra (31), students Pramit Mukherjee (20) and and Zaib Ahmed (19) were arrested for allegedly gangraping a first-year law student from the South Calcutta Law College within the college premises on June 25.

In her complaint filed at the Kasba Police station, the rape survivor stated that she even ‘touched the accused’s feet', begging to let go, but in vain.

After the news of the incident broke out, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and MP Kalyan Banerjee made shocking claims about the incident.

What did Madan Mitra say? Nearly an hour before TMC's latest post about the Kolkata gangrape case, Madan Mitra claimed that ‘if the rape survivor hadn’t gone into the Union room, the incident wouldn't have happened.'

“This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed offering you a position in the unit, then don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn't have happened,” the TMC leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

What did Kalyan Banerjee say? A day earlier, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee had weighed in about the gangrape, claiming that a woman should be aware of the company she keeps before going out with men who have such “dirty mindsets”.

“Those who are roaming around with such people should understand whom they are accompanying,” a report quoted the Bengal's ruling party MP as saying.

Kolkata gangrape case: 4 arrested To date, the Kolkata Police have made four arrests in connection with the shocking incident which occurred barely months after the harrowing RG Kar rape, murder case that rocked Kolkata.