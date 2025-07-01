Kolkata Gangrape Case: Two more women speak out against Monojit Mishra, recount horrific incidents

Kolkata Gangrape Case: As students trickled back to South Calcutta Law College on Monday, fresh and harrowing allegations of molestation and misconduct emerged against Monojit Mishra, the main accused in last week’s alleged gangrape of a student inside college premises.

Two female students have now come forward, describing a disturbing pattern of inappropriate behaviour, intimidation, and physical abuse linked to Monojit Mishra — a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader with alleged ties to senior political figures in Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

‘Monojit Mishra Threatened Her Into Silence’ One of the students, a second-year woman, recalled an incident from October 2023 during a college picnic in Budge Budge. She alleged that former TMC youth wing leader Monojit Mishra inappropriately touched one of her batch-mates inside a room. Later that day, she claimed he similarly assaulted a senior woman student inside an auto-rickshaw, according to Telegraph report.

“When my batch-mate wanted to file a formal complaint, Mishra threatened her,” she said. “He told her she wouldn’t be able to produce any witnesses, and warned her against going to the authorities.”

She further alleged that Monojit Mishra had repeatedly asked several women students to visit his flat — where he lived alone — under various pretences.

A Long List of Complaints, Little Action Against Monojit Mishra Monojit Mishra, 31, a former student and casual staff member of the South Kolkata Law College, is currently in police custody along with two co-accused students — Pramit Mukherjee (20) and Zaib Ahmed (19). All three face charges of gangrape, assault, and criminal intimidation.

According to Kolkata Police officials, Monojit Mishra has at least eleven criminal cases registered against him with Kolkata Police. These include:

Molestation — such as allegedly tearing a woman student’s clothes inside the college premises in July 2019, and

Assault — including a separate 2022 case involving a woman in Kasba.

Other charges — theft, battery, and vandalism.

Despite the mounting accusations over the years, Monojit Mishra was hired as a college employee in September 2024, reportedly on the recommendation of the governing body, which is chaired by a local Trinamool MLA.

Kolkata Gangrape Case: Inside the union room – New details emerge Kolkata Police allege that on the evening of the assault, Monojit Mishra first assaulted the survivor inside the South Kolkata Law College’s students’ union room. He then allegedly raped her in a separate location — the security guard’s quarters — while Mukherjee and Ahmed looked on.

The college security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, 55, has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Kolkata Gangrape Case: Silence finally breaks The renewed allegations have intensified scrutiny of how complaints against Monojit Mishra were repeatedly overlooked or buried. Students have accused the college administration of inaction and political interference.

“We always knew something was wrong, but no one listened,” said a third-year student, requesting anonymity. “Now that this brave girl has spoken up, others are finding their voice too.”