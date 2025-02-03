A student from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College was found dead at her home, sending shockwaves across the city. The RG Kar student was found dead at ESI Hospital Quarters in Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to the reports, the mother of the student, who is also a doctor, raised an alarm when her calls to her daughter went unanswered. The student was later found dead at her home.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Her body has been sent for investigation.

Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

The student's death has come months after a resident doctor's body was found at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Bruised, the woman doctor was raped and killed, triggering nationwide outrage.

The investigation into the case was handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court.

A civic volunteer, named Sanjay Roy, was caught on CCTV camera sneakily roaming in the hospital on the day of the crime. Sanjay Roy was convicted by a court in the case, and sentenced to life imprisonment till death.