Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana narrowly escaped unhurt after a bus hit her car on Friday i.e. on January 3. According to media reports, the incident occurred in the evening in Kolkata's Behala area, when the bus which was toward Raichak crashed into her car. Sana was seated at the front seat next to the driver. Citing sources, media reports added that the car sustained minor damage.