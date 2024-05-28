Kolkata Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's mega rally today; Check details here
Kolkata Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of PM Modi's roadshow on May 28 and 29. The advisory states that the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted in some regions of Kolkata on Tuesday and on Wednesday.
Kolkata Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in the city on May 28 and May 29. The advisory includes diversions, road closures, and alternative routes to manage the anticipated traffic surge during the event. Modi's visit to West Bengal spans two days, preceding the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 1.